Laura Knowlton hired as reporter, photographer

TONASKET — Laura Knowlton has joined the Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune news team and will be covering the Tonasket area for the newspaper as a reporter and photographer.

Knowlton was born and raised in Omak and has lived in Okanogan County her entire life. She and her husband, James, have been married 25 years this September.

“I was a stay at home mother while my kids were small. I moved to Tonasket with my husband and three sons in 2000. We raised our sons in this cozy community and our sons all graduated from Tonasket High School,” she said.

Her hobbies include photography, the study of relational health and communication, planning events, painting and reading books.

“One thing many wouldn’t believe about me is that I also have an addiction to Tomahawk throwing in my back yard. I always tell my husband that I hope to participate in a throwing competition one day,” she said. “I love spending time with my family and friends and laughing a lot.”

She also says she loves mentoring women.

“I would like to think I have a knack for loving people and being a good friend. That is something that means a lot to me,” she said.

Prior to taking the job at the newspaper, Knowlton worked for seven years with her husband, who is a well known chimney sweep in the county, at the couple’s business, Master Sweep.

“My husband and I are empty nesters now and we are looking forward to adventuring together in this new season,” she said. I have been active in serving in Tonasket for many years.”

She was a Youth Pastor in Tonasket at River of Grace Fellowship for 12 years and is currently serving as a Pastor at River of Grace Fellowship.

“I am so excited for the opportunity to work with the Gazette-Tribune. I believe that it’s an honor serving the community. I am looking forward to growing in this job,” she said, adding, “I am also excited to work with the team at the newspaper. I love the people of this area and want to find ways to serve them and be a voice for our community. Being a voice that makes a difference has always been a passion of mine.”