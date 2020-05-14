Four more test positive for COVID-19, two in North Okanogan County

OKANOGAN – The number of people who have tested positive in Okanogan County increased by four, according to the Thursday, May 14, update by Okanogan County Public Health, including two new cases in North County.

That makes 10 new cases in Okanogan County this week, according to Public Health, four in the May 11 update, two on May 13 and four today. There are now a total of 37 confirmed cases, with 21 recovering and two deaths. Of the 970 samples that have been sent for testing, there have been 911 negative test results and 37 tests results pending.

In addition to the cases in the North County, the other two cases are in the South County, according to Public Health’s chart.

Confirmed cases to date are from the following parts of Okanogan County: 11 from the Colville Reservation, five from the Methow Valley, eight from South County (Pateros to Malott), 10 from Mid-County (Malott to Riverside), three from North County (Riverside to Oroville).

More from Okanogan County Public Health:

Business Activity Guidelines

The Governor is releasing guidance for specific businesses on how to reopen safely. Guidelines are now available for:

Essential Business Guidance

Phase 1 Business Activity Guidelines

Phase 2 Business Activity Guidelines

All guidelines are available online at: https://www.governor.wa.gov/issues/issues/covid-19-resources/covid-19-reopening-guidance-businesses-and-workers

While Okanogan County is currently in Phase 1 of the 4 Phase plan, Phase 2 businesses can start to plan for how they will meet Phase 2 requirements when we are able to move to Phase 2.

“Thank you to all who are taking steps to protect each other! Stay Home, Stay Healthy!”

More information:

State Dept. of Health Call Center 1-800-525-0127 Press # after the prompt

Education & Information www.doh.wa.gov/emergencies/coronavirus

Okanogan County Alerts Sign up for alerts like these from Emergency Management at: https://www.okanogandem.org.