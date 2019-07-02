SPOKANE – The National Weather Service in Spokane has announced a Flash Flood Watch for Okanogan and Chelan counties for the morning of Tuesday June 2 through the evening.

The NWS predicts thunderstorms producing heavy rain this afternoon and evening.

“Slow moving thunderstorms producing heavy rainfall this afternoon and evening may result in flash flooding

on and near burn scars in Chelan and Okanogan counties this afternoon and evening,” writes the NWS Spokane office..

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.