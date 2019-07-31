Fire danger increases, campfire restrictions in effect Aug. 1

As fire danger increases across the dry slope of the Cascades in Washington, visitors to national forest lands from Naches to the Methow Valley will be required to limit potential ignition sources like campfires starting Thursday August 1, 2019.

“After a moist, cool spring we’re seeing a ramp up of dry conditions across the Forest- dry enough to warrant the first level of fire restrictions” said Rob Allen, fire staff officer for the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. “While campfires are still allowed in developed campgrounds, please be responsible and remember if it’s too hot to touch, it’s too hot to leave.”

Implementation of fire restrictions occurs based on a combination of carefully considered factors including current and predicted weather, fuel moisture, fire activity levels and available firefighting resources.

Stage I fire restrictions prohibit the following across the entire Forest:

• Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, or stove fire except in Forest Service designated recreation sites (mostly fee campgrounds with campfire structures installed by the Forest Service or permittee) and some Wilderness areas.

• Using an explosive (always in effect).

• Possessing, discharging, or using any fireworks (always in effect).

For a complete list of designated recreation sites and approved devices, please visit www.fs.usda.gov/goto/fire-restrictions. Please note these restrictions are for public use of the Forest. USDA Forest Service permit and contract holders remain accountable to Industrial Fire Precaution Levels (IFPL) restrictions as specified.