Filing week for local and county offices May 13-17

OKANOGAN – Candidates seeking office have until Friday, May 17 to file for a wide variety of positions open for local and county offices, all non-partisan races.

City of Oroville

The City of Oroville has four council positions open for the upcoming election. Council Position 2, currently held by Michael H. Marthaller, is open for a 2-year, unexpired term because Marthaller was appointed. Also up for the November election are three council positions, all with four-year terms. They are Council Position 3, currently held by David (Mac) McElheran; Council Position 4, currently held by Walter A. Hart III and Council Position 5, currently held by Robert Fuchs.

City of Tonasket

In Tonasket there are three positions that are open for election, all with four-year terms. The are: Council Position 2, currently held by Jensen Sackman; Council Position 4, currently held by Maria Moreno and Council Position 5, currently held by Marylou Kriner.

Oroville School Board

The Oroville School District has two director positions open for election. Director District 1, held by Todd C. Hill and Director District 5 (At-Large), now held by Dwayne Birmingham. Both are for four-year terms of office.

Tonasket School Board

The Tonasket School Board has three director positions open, Director District 2, now held by Clint Duchow; Director District 3, held by Joyce Fancher and Director District 5, held by Jerry D. Asmussen. All are for four-year terms.

North Valley Hospital

North Valley Hospital (Hospital District 4), which serves the Tonasket and Oroville areas, has two Commissioner Positions on the ballot for the election. They are Commissioner District 1, which is held by Dick Larson and Commissioner District 5, an At Large Position, now held by Adam Tibbs, both are for six-year terms.

Tonasket Parks & Rec District

The Tonasket Parks and Recreation District has three positions to be filled, all for four-year terms. They are Commissioner Position 1, currently held by Rick Massey; Commissioner Position 2, held by Billie Kay Attwood and Commissioner Position 3, held by Jordon Weddle.

Okanogan County Fire Dist. #1, Oroville

Okanogan County Fire District #1 has two Commissioner Positions on the upcoming ballot, Commissioner Position 1 (four-year, unexpired term), currently held by Robert Ellis and Commissioner Position 2 (six-year term), held by Bob Hilderbrand.

Okanogan County Fire Dist. #4, Tonasket

Okanogan County Fire District #4 (six-year term) has one position open, that is for Commissioner Position 2, which is currently held by Duane Van Woert.

Okanogan County Fire Dist. #10. Loomis

For the Loomis Fire District, there is one seat up for election, Commissioner Position 1, a six-year term, currently not occupied.

Okanogan County Fire Dist. #11, Molson/Chesaw

For the Molson/Chesaw Fire District, there is one seat up for election, Commissioner Position 3, a six-year term, now held by Ken Davison.

Okanogan County Fire Dist. #12, Mt. Hull

For the Mt. Hull Fire District, there three seats up for election, Commissioner Position 1, a four-year, unexpired term, now held by Robert Pimpiano; Commissioner Position, 2, a six-year term, held by Tom Stevens and Commissioner Position 3, a two-year, unexpired term, now held by Alan Weaver.

Okanogan County Fire Dist. #16, Aeneas Valley

For the Aeneas Valley Fire District, the Commissioner Position 1, a six-year term, will be on the ballot, the seat currently held by Rick Baker.

County Cemetery Dist. No. 4, Oroville

Commissioner Position 3 of Oroville Riverview Cemetery District, currently held by Ted Christensen, is up for election for a six-year term.

Osoyoos Water District

The Osoyoos Water District, has one position for a six-year term on the ballot, Commissioner Position 1, now held by Guy D. Fisher.