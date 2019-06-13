Expanded burn restrictions, increased fire danger in parts of Eastern Washington

OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR), in cooperation with partnering agencies, will implement the following changes in burn restrictions on DNR-protected lands. Check with local jurisdictions for additional restrictions.

Effective 12:01 a.m., June 14, 2019:

Rule burning, small debris disposal fires, are not allowed in Methow, Chelan, Upper and Lower Yakama, Lower Basin, Northern Blue Mountains and Blue Mountains Grass and Brush Fire Danger Rating Areas.

Written burn permits burning will no longer be allowed in the Methow, Northern Blue Mountains and Blue Mountains Grass and Brush Fire Danger Rating Areas.

Fire Danger will increase from moderate to high in the following FDRA’s: Foothills, Valley, Methow, Upper Yakama, Lower Yakama, Lower Basin and Upper Basin

Fire Danger will increase from a Low to a Moderate in the following FDRA’s: Northern Blue Mountains and Blue Mountains Grass and Brush

Campfires may be allowed in Approved Designated Camp Grounds. Always check with local campground hosts before lighting a campfire.

New Fire Danger Rating System

In Eastern Washington, a new fire danger rating system has been implemented. Instead of basing the fire danger rating by county, it is now based on geographic areas that share similar fuels, climate, and topography in addition to administrative boundaries and is now called Fire Danger Rating Areas (FDRA’s). This change was developed with the intent of having a common fire behavior component, and was developed through interagency collaboration and to help clarify messages with multiple agencies.

Daily updates on burn restrictions and Industrial Fire Precaution Levels are available at 1-800-323-BURN or on the Fire Danger and Outdoor Burning risk map at https://fortress.wa.gov/dnr/protection/firedanger/and Industrial Fire Precaution Levels map https://fortress.wa.gov/dnr/protection/ifpl/.

DNR’s wildfire mission

Led by Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz, DNR is responsible for preventing and fighting wildfires on 13 million acres of private, state and tribal-owned land. DNR is the state’s largest