Editor’s Correction and apology

I would like to personally apologize to Tonasket School Board candidates Clint Duchow and Jeff Yeckel for an error I wrote on the election night ballot count. I wrote that Yeckel had won the race according to the first ballot count, which is unofficial because on election night ballots that remain to come in with postmarks by election day and those that are dropped at ballot boxes still needed to be counted. In addition, Duchow, actually had a slight lead over Yeckel in the first count. This error was entirely my own and for that I apologize to the candidates and the readers. The Gazette-Tribune strives to get the facts right and in this case I missed that mark.