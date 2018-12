Public Health Alert

OKANOGAN – Okanogan County Public Health has 13 confirmed cases of Pertussis (whooping cough) in the Oroville, Tonasket and Omak area.

Pregnant women and babies are most at risk – talk to your healthcare provider about how to get your whooping cough shot.

For more information please check out Public Health’s website at:

www.okanogancounty.org/ochd or https://www.doh.wa.gov/ YouandYourFamily/Immunization/ ir

or

DiseasesandVaccines/ PertussisWhoopingCoughDisease

For further information call Lauri Jones, MN 509-422-7158.