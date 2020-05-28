County has 49 confirmed cases of COVID-19

OKANOGAN – Okanogan County Public Health reports that a total of 49 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Okanogan County as of Thursday, May 28.

According to the county health agency, 1468 samples have been sent for testing, with 1311 negative test results and 108 tests still pending. Two people from the county have died from the virus and 38 are recovering.

Of the 49 people who have been infected, 19 were from South County (Pateros to Malott), including the latest case; 11 are from Mid-County (Malott to Riverside); 11 from the Colville Reservation; five from the Methow Valley and three from North County (north of Riverside to Oroville).