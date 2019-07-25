Comment period reopened on Draft North Cascades Grizzly Bear Restoration Plan/Environmental Impact Statement

Public comment period open through October 24, 2019

SEDRO WOOLEY, WA – The National Park Service (NPS) and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) are reopening the public comment period on the Draft North Cascades Grizzly Bear Restoration Plan/Environmental Impact Statement (Draft EIS) for 90 days, through October 24, 2019. The public is invited to view the Draft EIS online at https://parkplanning.nps. gov/grizzlydeis.

All comments previously received on the Draft EIS during the public comment period that was open from January 12, 2017 through April 28, 2017 will be considered. If you would like to provide additional comments, you may do so as follows:

The preferred method for submitting comments is on the NPS PEPC website at: https://parkplanning.nps. gov/grizzlydeis

You may also mail or hand-deliver your comments to: Superintendent’s Office, North Cascades National Park Service Complex, 810 State Route 20, Sedro Woolley, WA 98284.

The NPS and USFWS will consider all additional comments received or postmarked no later than October 24, 2019.

Comments will not be accepted by fax, email, or any other way than those specified above. Bulk comments in any format (hard copy or electronic) submitted on behalf of others will not be accepted. Before including your address, phone number, email address, or other personal identifying information in your comment, you should be aware that your entire comment—including your personal identifying information—may be made publicly available at any time. While you can ask us in your comment to withhold your personal identifying information from public review, we cannot guarantee that we will be able to do so.

If additional opportunities for public comment are offered, they will be announced via news release and posted on agency websites, including the website listed above, at least two weeks in advance.