GRAND COULEE – The Colville Confederated Tribes is hosting their second Cultural Salmon Release on the east side of Grand Coulee Dam on Friday, Aug. 16 at 9 a.m.
Colville Tribes plan Cultural Salmon Release
By Gazette-Tribune on August 12, 2019 in News
