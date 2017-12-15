Burn ban continues in Methow Valley; expires elsewhere in Okanogan County

SPOKANE – The Stage 1 burn ban in Okanogan County has been extended through 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19, for the communities of Pateros, Methow, Carlton, Twisp, Winthrop and Mazama.

The Washington Department of Ecology is extending the burn ban because air quality is not expected to improve in the Methow Valley over the weekend, putting the communities at risk for unhealthy air pollution levels. Fine particles from wood smoke can easily get into people’s lungs causing heart and breathing problems

The burn ban in Asotin, Chelan, Douglas, Ferry, Kittitas, Klickitat, Pend Oreille and Stevens counties expires at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 15.

Under a Stage 1 ban, all outdoor burning is prohibited including residential, agricultural and forest burning. Use of uncertified wood stoves, fireplaces, inserts, and other uncertified wood-burning devices are prohibited unless they are a home’s only adequate source of heat. Cleaner burning certified wood stoves, pellet stoves and other certified wood-burning devices are allowed.

Call 866-211-6284 if you think someone is illegally burning or you are impacted by smoke.

Up-to-date burn ban information is available at www.waburnbans.net.

Ecology’s burn bans do not apply on tribal reservations, where the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has jurisdiction. Call 800-424-4372 for tribal burn ban information or visit EPA’s Washington Burn Ban page on their website.

