Conditions prompt Stage 1 burn ban on Dec. 4 for Okanogan, Chelan, Douglas and Kittitas counties

Outdoor and indoor burning limited to improve air quality

UNION GAP – A forecast of cooling temperatures and stagnant air is prompting a Stage 1 burn ban for four Central Washington counties starting 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 4, 2017.

All outdoor burning and the use of uncertified stoves and fireplaces will be prohibited in Okanogan, Chelan, Douglas, and Kittitas counties due to poor air quality in the region. Restrictions on burning will continue through 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6, when conditions will be reassessed.

The Washington Department of Ecology is calling the burn ban because cooling air followed by stagnant conditions will put communities at risk for unhealthy levels of air pollution. Fine particles from wood smoke can easily get into peoples’ lungs causing heart and breathing problems.

Under the Stage 1 ban, all outdoor burning is prohibited including residential, agricultural and forest burning. Use of uncertified wood stoves, fireplaces, inserts, and other uncertified wood-burning devices are prohibited unless they are a home’s only adequate source of heat. Cleaner burning certified wood stoves, pellet stoves and other certified wood-burning devices are allowed.

Call 866-211-6284 if you think someone is illegally burning or you are impacted by smoke.

Current burn ban information is available at www.waburnbans.net.

Ecology’s burn bans do not apply on tribal reservations, where the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has jurisdiction. Call 800-424-4372 for tribal burn ban information or visit EPA’s Washington Burn Ban page on their website.