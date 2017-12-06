Stage 1 burn ban extended and expanded in Eastern Washington counties

SPOKANE – Stagnant weather conditions are expected to continue in Central and Eastern Washington, prompting the Washington Department of Ecology to extend and expand the Stage 1 burn ban.

Starting Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, at 9 a.m., the burn ban will be expanded to include Ferry, Pend Oreille, and Stevens counties and the burn ban will continue in Chelan, Douglas, Kittitas, and Okanogan counties.

In an effort to prevent poor air quality, the burn ban, which had been set to expire today, Dec. 6, will remain in effect until further notice.

Under a Stage 1 ban, all outdoor burning is prohibited including residential, agricultural and forest burning. Use of uncertified wood stoves, fireplaces, inserts, and other uncertified wood-burning devices is prohibited unless they are a home’s only adequate source of heat. Certified wood stoves, pellet stoves and other certified wood-burning devices are allowed.

Call 866-211-6284 if you think someone is illegally burning or you are impacted by smoke.

Up-to-date burn ban information is available at www.waburnbans.net.

Ecology’s burn bans do not apply on tribal reservations, where the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has jurisdiction. Call 800-424-4372 for tribal burn ban information or visit EPA’s Washington Burn Ban page on their website.

For the original Ecology Burn Ban press release see here.