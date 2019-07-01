Bridgeport man arrested for shooting incident

BRIDGEPORT – A Bridgeport man was arrested by Douglas County Sheriff Deputies after he allegedly fired shots outside a restaurant and bar in Bridgeport.

Adam Torres-Gomez, 24, was arrested and booked into the Okanogan County Jail after being identified as having fired gunshots in front of the El Pariso Restaurant and Bar in the early morning hours of Sunday, June 30.

At approximately 1:49 a.m., Douglas County Deputies were called to 1128 Columbia Avenue, Bridgeport, for a report of several gunshots being fired and a fight in front of the El Pariso Restaurant & Bar, according to Douglas County Undersheriff Tyler I. Caille.

“Prior to deputies arriving, several subjects were reported running from the scene. Upon arrival by Douglas County Deputies and Washington State Patrol Troopers, several subjects were contacted on scene and it was determined no one had been injured by the gunshots,” said Caille. “Some subjects suffered minor injuries from the physical fight, which did not require medical attention. Through the course of the investigation, Deputies identified the subject who had fired the gun at the scene as Adan Torres-Gomez, a 24-year-old male from Bridgeport.”

Torres-Gomez was later located at his residence, arrested, and booked into the Okanogan County Jail without further incident.

 

 

