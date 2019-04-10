Three nightly BPA power outages planned from Riverside to the Canadian border

NORTH COUNTY – There are three planned power outages that will occur each night from Tuesday, April 16 to Friday, April 19 so the Bonneville Power Administration can do maintenance.

The three 10-minute outages will affect all Okanogan County PUD customers in the following areas:

North of the Town of Riverside to the Canadian Border, including but not limited to the towns and areas of: Tonasket, Oroville, Ellisforde, Loomis, Havillah, Chesaw, Molson, South and North Pine Creek and Aeneas Tunk.

The three outages take place overnight on:

April 16, 2019 from 11:55 p.m. to 12:05 a.m April 17

April 17, 2019 from 11:55 p.m. to 12:05 a.m April 18

April 18, 2019 from 11:55 p.m. to 12:05 a.m April 19

For all residents using medical equipment requiring electrical power, you will need to make provisions for a 10-minute power outage.

This outage is required by BPA to do maintenance at their East Omak Substation and the transmission lines from Omak to Tonasket.

“The PUD and BPA appreciates your patience and apologizes for any inconvenience this outage may cause,” reads a press release about the outages.