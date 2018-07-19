Ballots for the Aug. 7 Primary Election are in the mail

Ballots come with prepaid postage

OKANOGAN – Election officials with the Okanogan County Auditor’s office say that ballots for the Tuesday, Aug. 7 Primary Election have been mailed, those that have not received their ballot by Friday, July 26 should contact the auditors office at 509-422-7240.

This year, under new legislation, all ballots come with prepaid postage, however, ballots must be signed to be valid. The auditors office, 149 3RD Ave. N. in Okanogan, is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on election day only from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The office offers the following services:

Voter Registration

Drop off voted ballots

Obtain replacement ballots

Disability Access Voting Units

Drop boxes will be open July 20 – Aug. 7, 2018. Drop boxes will be open until 8 p.m.on Aug 7, 2018. Drop box locations open for the primary election: are located at Tonasket City Hall, next to the Omak Police Station, at the Pateros Mall Parking Lot, Twisp City Hall and Coulee Dam City Hall.

Those that need to find out information about the issues you can use the following sources.

On line voters guide – www.myvote.wa.gov

vote.wa.gov/Okanogan

sos.wa.gov/elections/

Newspapers and radio

Those that are not currently registered in the State of Washington, can appear in person in the Auditors Office until July 30 and registered to vote and be able to vote in the General Election.

Voters that have questions, are asked to feel free to contact the auditors office at 509-422-7240