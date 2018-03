OKANOGAN – The Okanogan County Weed Board will present “What’s going on in your lake?” on Thursday, March 15 between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. at the Commissioner’s Hearing Room, 123 Fifth Ave. North, Room 150, Okanogan.

The workshop will be an opportunity to learn about the county-wide Lake Management Program to manage invasive plants affecting lake communities throughout the county.