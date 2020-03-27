Okanogan County Public Health says third case of COVID-19 confirmed in Okanogan County

OKANOGAN – The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Okanogan County has risen to three, up for the first confirmed case announced last Tuesday, according to the most recent update by Okanogan County Public Health released Friday evening.

The following is the information,, which was released Friday through the Okanogan County Alert System:

COVID-19 UPDATE

March 27, 2020

As of 4 p.m. on March 27th, in Okanogan County, the COVID-19 test results include:

3 Confirmed Cases

143 Samples Sent for Testing

92 Negative Test Results

48 Test Results Pending

Okanogan County Public Health is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 today. This brings the total case count to three. The three cases are from two different communities in Okanogan County. These results lend support to our belief that COVID-19 is present throughout Okanogan County and all residents should remain vigilant about staying home and social distancing.

Let’s talk about Isolation and Quarantine

With the Governor’s Stay Home, Stay Healthy order, we are all doing some level of isolation and quarantine. It’s important to know what they are and the distinction between the two. It is equally important to understand when it is safe to stop isolation and quarantine.

What is Isolation?

Isolation is a way to keep a sick person from infecting others.

When in isolation, you should stay home except to get medical care.

What is Quarantine?

Quarantine is a way to keep people who were potentially exposed, but do not have symptoms, from infecting others.

When in quarantine, you should stay home except to get medical care.

When is it safe to stop Isolation?

It is safe to discontinue isolation after:

You have had no fever for at least 72 hours (that is three full days of no fever without the use medicine that reduces fevers)

AND

Other symptoms have improved (for example, when your cough or shortness of breath have improved)

AND

At least 7 days have passed since your symptoms first started.

When is it safe to stop Quarantine?

It is safe to discontinue quarantine after 14 days without symptoms.

If you become sick during that time, you should follow the guidance for isolation and only discontinue isolation only after meeting the criteria for discontinuing isolation.

How long are you contagious?

The guidelines for when it is safe to stop isolation and quarantine are based on how long someone who is infected or exposed to COVID-19 is contagious.

When the criteria for stopping isolation have been met, the individual is no longer at risk of being contagious.

Stay Home, Stay Healthy!

DOH Call Center 1-800-525-0127 Press # after the prompt

Education & Information www.doh.wa.gov/emergencies/ coronavirus

Okanogan County Alerts Sign up for alerts like these from Emergency Management at: https://www.okanogandem.org.

