Border Patrol Explorer Post conducts Winter Survival Training Course

Submitted by James R. Frackelton

PIO, USBP Spokane Sector

OROVILLE – On March 4th and 5th, Oroville Border Patrol Explorer Post #0023 held its annual Winter Survival Training Course at Bonaparte Lake in the Okanogan National Forest. The course is modeled after Washington State University’s Law Enforcement Mountain Operations School (LEMOS), a rigorous course that provides law enforcement officers the basic knowledge to safely perform routine operations and survive overnight in winter wilderness settings.

This year, the Oroville Explorers were joined by members of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Explorer Program for a total of eight Explorers and three advisors in attendance. The survival training had participants learn and practice the following skills: shelter building, fire starting (without matches), rescue signals, cold weather related illness/injury and injured patient transport. The Explorers and advisors built individual shelters and spent the night in them. Despite the freezing temperatures outside, everyone was relatively comfortable. At the end of their training, they

participated in a scenario where they transported an “injured” Explorer to an area where he could be “extracted” to medical personnel. During the training, the Explorers endured cold temperatures and heavy snowfall.

Law Enforcement Exploring, is a non-Scouting subsidiary of the Boy Scouts of America. This career-oriented program gives young men and women, ages 14-21, the opportunity to receive instruction on the purpose, mission and objectives of law enforcement, by working with local law enforcement agencies. Law Enforcement Exploring also provides leadership training, as well as opportunities for youth to serve within their community. For more information on Border Patrol Explorers, contact John Tafolla at 509-476-3622.