Lakeside Pharmacy comes to Oroville

OROVILLE – After many months of preparation and remodeling, Lakeside Pharmacy has opened its doors on Monday, Jan. 7. At 1117 Main in Oroville.

The owners of the new pharmacy are, husband and wife, Mike and Stephanie Steinman, along with a forty percent ownership from Dinesh Gajjala, the owner of the Omak Pharmacy and ten percent from another partner.

The Steinman’s dream was to always have their own pharmacy. They saw there was a need in Oroville with not having a pharmacy that would take most insurance plans, they say. So, when the opportunity arose to lease the building in Oroville they jumped on it.

“We want to keep it simple” said Stephanie Steinman.

The couple’s goal is to primarily focus on filling customer’s prescription and over-the-counter needs. In addition, they wish to provide the best customer service possible. They have gone the extra mile and created a cozy waiting area with magazines to read along with coffee, hot cocoa, water or apple cider for their customers to enjoy. They are both excited about running Lakeside, however, according to Mike, “This will be a new venture” as it will be the first business where they are the owners.

The Steinman’s have lived in Tonasket for three years now originally moving from Spokane. He moved here to start working as a pharmacist at Roy’s Pharmacy in Tonasket. He was born and raised in the Spokane area and then went on to attend the University of Montana for pharmacy school. After his school, he says he worked for many big box stores in the Spokane area. When the opportunity arose to get out of the city and work for a smaller pharmacy, he took it.

A year after he made the move to Tonasket for work, his wife and two kids moved over as well. She is now a local nurse for the Confluence Health Clinic in Tonasket.

“We wanted to get out of the big corporate world” she said.

They live in Tonasket with their son and daughter both attending Tonasket High. Their son is also involved in the Running Start program at Wenatchee Valley College in Omak.

The Steinmans are passionate about keeping business local.

“Most all of our decorations were bought local” said Mike Steinman.. Even the name Lakeside Pharmacy came from the hopes of linking it to the beautiful Osoyoos Lake and to drive more local activity and tourism.

With their pharmacy accepting almost all insurance plans, the Steinman’s also see less of a need for Oroville residents to drive to Tonasket and keeping more business here. The only insurance plan that they do not have a contract with as of right now is Medimpact, but they hope to soon. They also accept electronic prescriptions through Confluence Health.

Lakeside Pharmacy officially opened on Monday, Jan, 8, but will have an official Grand Opening Community Celebration on Thursday, Jan, 18 with a ribbon cutting” at 9:30 am. All individuals and local business owners are invited to stop by for a meet and greet and have to have some of the snacks they will be providing.

The pharmacy’s current hours and days open are 9:30am to 6:30pm, Monday-Friday without closing for lunch. They hope to eventually be open on Saturday once they are able to expand their staff as well as offer services such as mailing and local prescription delivery. Lakeside Pharmacy is located at 1117 Main St Oroville, WA. They encourage you to stop by and say hi or check them out on Facebook! For any additional questions about their business, feel free to give them a call at 509-476-4747.