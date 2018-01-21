Show Time features local performers

OROVILLE – The Oroville Friends of the Library invite you to drive your winter blues away with a fun evening for the whole family listening to Brock Hires, a favorite local country performer, at Vicki’s Back Door on Saturday, Feb. 3 starting at 7 p.m.

The Friends of the Oroville Library (FOL) are again featuring their annual Show Time evening events which raises funds for library needs. This year, a first for Show Time, Levi Loomis, an OHS senior will grace the stage as the show’s emcee.

Show Time will be held on two Saturdays, Feb. 3 and March 3, with doors open both dates at 6:30 p.m. Entertainment is from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Admittance is free, with refreshments and other items for sale. March 3 will feature another local musician.

Vicki’s Backdoor Club fills up quickly, so get there early for a good seat. Enjoy the music and refreshments and help FOL raise funds for the library.