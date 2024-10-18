Tonasket responds to questions regarding public safety

The City of Tonasket responded to ongoing questions regarding public safety and the role of Pacific Security.

The city entered into an agreement with Pacific Security in response to ongoing issues related to break-ins, theft and damage to city property.

“This decision follows a recent quarterly meeting with the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office, which underscored these concerns and highlighted that other municipalities in the county have successfully utilized similar security services,” states the City of Tonasket update via a Facebook update.

The city went on to say, “It’s essential to clarify that Pacific Security’s role is not to replace law enforcement. Their responsibilities will focus on monitoring city-owned properties and public spaces, as well as conducting mobile patrols within city limits. The primary objective of this partnership is to deter and prevent criminal activities in our community.”

Residents with any questions are encouraged to contact city all for further information by calling 509-486-2132.