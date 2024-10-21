Commissioner Franz to unveil first statewide recreation plan for public

Public can comment until Nov. 21 on DNR’s draft Outdoor Access and Responsible Recreation Strategic Plan

By Gazette-Tribune • October 21, 2024 10:30 am
The Washington State Department of Natural Resources manages 3 million acres of state trust lands, 2 million acres of state-owned aquatic lands, and 97 natural areas covering nearly 170,000 acres. These lands include 1,300 miles of designated trails and more than 160 recreation sites, including 80 campgrounds. <em>DNR photo </em>
OLYMPIA – Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz will hold a press conference at 10am Monday morning to unveil the Washington State Department of Natural Resources’ first statewide recreation strategic plan. The press conference will kickoff a month-long public comment period for the plan, which will set the agency’s priorities for recreation management and outdoor access on DNR-managed lands.

DNR is developing the plan to act as a statewide road map to guide future landscape-level planning and ensure natural, cultural, and tribal resources are respected and protected throughout the state, while offering high-quality, accessible recreation opportunities in response to a 21 percent increase in visitation from 2019 to 2020.

WHO: Commissioner Franz will be joined by Andrea Martin, DNR’s Statewide Recreation Manager and Patrick DePoe, DNR’s Tribal Affairs Director.

WHEN: Monday, Oct. 21, 10:00 a.m.

WHERE: McLane Creek Nature Trail Gathering Shelter,

View a map of the area here.

Learn more about DNR’s Outdoor Access and Responsible Recreation Strategic Plan here: dnr.wa.gov/staterecplan.

