Suspect arrested in UPS truck fire resulting in an estimated $1 million plus in damage

A suspect has been arrested on several charges, including arson in connection with a fire that broke out at the UPS loading dock in Omak.

OMAK – A suspect has been arrested on several charges, including arson in connection with a fire that broke out at around 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 25 at the UPS loading dock in Omak.

The initial report indicated a UPS truck had caught fire and within just seven minutes of the call, the flames had quickly spread, damaging seven delivery trucks, the entire loading dock area and critical infrastructure, stated the Omak Police Department in a press release.

“Omak Police Department (OPD) officers, along with Colville Tribal Police, arrived at the scene within minutes, with Omak Fire Department on site 11 minutes later. Firefighting teams from Okanogan and Malott Volunteer Fire Departments quickly joined the effort, working tirelessly to contain the fire. Once the flames were extinguished, law enforcement began investigating the cause. Preliminary findings suggest the fire was sparked by an individual attempting to drill into a UPS truck’s gas tank to steal gasoline. The investigation determined that a spark from the drill ignited the fuel, resulting in significant damage. Early estimates from our police department place damages well over a million dollars, not including the service disruption,” writes the Omak Police Department in the press release.

Through diligent work by Omak Patrol Officers Johnson and Detective Bowling, a suspect was identified. On Jan. 26, 2025, a concerned citizen reported hearing unusual drilling noises under the Head Start buses in Okanogan. Deputies Schmidt and Hampson responded swiftly, leading to the arrest and identification of individuals attempting to steal fuel.

On Jan. 27 officers coordinated efforts to apprehend the primary suspect at a known location in Oroville. However, an initial tip sent officers back to Omak, only for it to be confirmed that the suspect remained in Oroville.

“Later that afternoon, at approximately 4 p.m., Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Cunningham observed the suspect’s vehicle speeding over 80 miles per hour in a 35 mile per hour zone on Highway 7, south of Tonasket. The vehicle collided with objects in the 200 block of Highway 7 before the driver fled on foot. The suspect was safely apprehended shortly after. Thanks to seamless communication and collaboration between multiple law enforcement agencies, the suspect is now in custody,” said the release.

According to the OPD release, the suspect has been booked into Okanogan County Jail on charges including reckless driving, driving under the influence, resisting arrest, obstructing, malicious mischief in the first degree and second-degree arson. Additional charges are pending as the investigation continues into other individuals involved.

“The Omak Police Department continues to make use of advanced technology, including our Flock License Plate Reader (LPR) cameras, as well as security footage from local businesses, to ensure a timely resolution to such impactful events affecting both the City of Omak and all of Okanogan County. We have been in continued communication with UPS as we work to hold those responsible accountable for their actions.

“Due to the small size of our county and at the request of our Prosecutor’s Office, it is our department’s practice not to disclose the names of suspects in press releases. This ensures every suspect’s right to a fair trial before their peers in the community,” said Omak Police Chief Daniel Christensen

“We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), Oroville Police Department, Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office, and the Colville Tribal Police Department for their invaluable assistance in this investigation. A special thank you also goes to the Omak, Okanogan, and Malott Volunteer Fire Departments for their selfless dedication and service to the community,” said Christensen.

This incident highlights the swift, collaborative response of local fire departments and law enforcement that led to the successful apprehension of the suspect, according to the OPD.

“We are grateful for the ongoing support of our city council and mayor, whose investment in public safety resources continues to have a positive impact on our community,” said the police chief.