Tonasket Council follows Public Safety’s lead, no-ban recommended regarding Kratom

TONASKET – Mayor René Maldonado returned to Tonasket City Council chambers Tuesday evening after a short sabbatical. The council discussed upcoming events and responded to concerns from the community over Kratom regulation.

During the public comment portion of the meeting, Mike Torrance gave the council and mayor an overview on the preparations for the upcoming Tonasket Founders Day Parade.

The parade theme is going to be the Wild West and our Grand Marshal is Rose Kuhlman,” said Torrance.

Torrance said coordinating plans with the Perfect Passage construction will be an expected hurdle to overcome.

“I had a nice conversation with Mr. McMillan the other night and got contact names for the people with the construction,” said Torrance. He asked the council to consider paying for him to be on the radio, as it “went very well,” last year.

“Most of all, I just want you guys to know that I’m on it and that we are going to have a good parade this year, rain or shine.”

Maldonado thanked Torrance for his “excellent job,” last year.

Tonasket Chamber of Commerce President, Michael Stewart, informed the council there will be a set date for chamber meetings within two weeks.

The mayor appointed Councilmember Teagan Levine as an alternate for the Emergency Services Organization. The council was in full agreement. As a designated alternate, Levine will attend the Okanogan County Emergency Services Organization meetings if the mayor is unable to attend.

The mayor, council and committees gave their reports.

After discussion and research, the Public Safety Committee gave their recommendation on the matter of Kratom or “Galaxy Gas,” addressing concerns that were brought to the attention of the council by community members and other professionals.

During a previous council meeting, a representative from the Tonasket School District, Kristi Krieg, highlighted the growing availability of Kratom in local convenience stores and gas stations, raising alarms about its potential impact on the community, particularly among youth. Kratom, derived from the leaves of a Southeast Asian tree, is often marketed as a natural remedy for various ailments but has been linked to dependency and adverse health effects. She said the substance is often marketed as a natural remedy for pain, anxiety and offers an “Opioid-like high.” Kratom, often sold as an herbal supplement, can produce effects similar to opioids, leading to its nickname “gas station heroin” Despite its legal status, Krieg said she believes the substance poses significant risks, including addiction and severe health complications.

“I first want to say, I appreciate having our community come to us to be able to problem solve and talk through something. It’s nice to be a place where people can voice their opinion. So, I appreciate that,” said Councilmember Alisa Weddle.

Weddle said she and Councilmember Jeff McMillan met with the mayor on the topic.

“We talked about some different angles to Kratom, trying to learn more, trying to catch up quickly because it was new to us. We recommend to the council to not ban Kratom within the city limits of Tonasket,” said Weddle.

The committee said they gave their recommendation based on a lack of infrastructure in place to regulate the sale of Kratom.

“It would become a liability to us if we chose to ban it,” she said.

Echoing what Weddle stated, Mayor Maldonado said, “We are very concerned because of our kids, with any substance. Whether it’s alcohol, marijuana, or any other substance.”

Maldonado said he was able to talk to a business owner regarding the topic “who was very receptive and understanding of the concerns.”

According to Maldonado, the business owner decided to take down a sign advertising Kratom, because “It gave the wrong impression.” He said the store personnel are doing everything in their power to ensure that only customers 21 years of age and older can purchase the product.

“They proposed that anyone that has a concern, they are welcome to come to the store and do a walk around. So, they can see what their process is and maybe provide some suggestions if there are still concerns about this product or any other product,” said Maldonado.

Maldonado said the owner and general manager are all open and want to be part of the community.

“They are here for the long run. That’s what they told us. They are hoping to get some buy-in from the community,” said Maldonado.

McMillan said he doesn’t believe the city has the authority to ban the product, even if they wanted to. “We just don’t.”

He recommended concerned community members take the matter to the state legislature to ask they take appropriate action.

“We are not the vehicle to do that. Besides that, that individual store owner, he just spent $7 million within our community. We want to make sure that he is welcomed,” said McMillan.