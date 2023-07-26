Rollover accident leaves one dead, two injured near Twisp

The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office and the Washington State Patrol are investigating a one-car rollover accident that resulted in one fatality and two severely injured people last week on Twisp River Road. OCSO photo

TWISP – One person died and the driver and another passenger were severely injured in a one-vehicle rollover accident on Twisp River Road, Tuesday, July 18, according to the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office.

A third passenger walked away from the accident which occurred around 11:30 p.m. The Toyota Camry was occupied by four adults, two males and two females, all in their late teens or 20s.

“Tragically, the collision resulted in the death of a female passenger and severe spinal neck injuries to the driver and second female passenger,” said OCSO Undersheriff Dave Yarnell. The fourth occupant was checked and released from the Aero Methow station. Alcohol is suspected as a contributing factor to the collision, according to a release by the sheriff’s office.

“The victim with the fatal injury was Kierra J Reichert,19, of Winthrop. Noah Hilderbrand of Oroville, admitted to being the driver of the vehicle. The incident is still being investigated to collect evidence from the vehicle, as well as blood tox reports. No charges have been filed at this time,” said Yarnell.

The Washington State Patrol was requested to assist with the evaluation of the collision site, according to the undersheriff.

Traffic on the road was slowed while the wreckage was cleared and investigators worked the scene.