Jim Allen Styer Jr., age 65 of Tonasket, Washington died on July 5th, 2023 at North Valley Hospital in Tonasket, Washington. Jim Allen Styer Jr., was born on October 11, 1957 in Toppenish, Washington to Dorothy Carpenter.

In 1962 (age five), he was adopted by Jim A. Styer Sr. and wife Jean Styer. He lived most of his childhood in Yakima, Washington. In 1972 (age 15), he moved to the Tacoma area, where he attended Mt. Tahoma High. At the age of 19, he married his first wife Arlee.

He married Cindy S. Thomas on March 6th of 1992. They had his first and only son, Jimmie A. Styer III. He moved his small family to the Tonasket area in June of ‘99, where he lived the rest of his life.

Jim is survived by his wife, Cindy Styer, son, Jimmie Allen Styer III and his brother; Donald Styer.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.