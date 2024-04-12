K9 Timber, certified in finding fentanyl and other contraband, joins OCC team

OKANOGAN – Okanogan County Corrections is asking the public to “Please welcome the Okanogan County Jail team’s newest and furriest member” K9 Timber.

K9 Timber and his handler Corrections Deputy (CD) Bennett graduated from training today, Friday, April 11, with distinction tying for with one other handler/K9 team as the top of their class.

“We look forward to the skills and abilities that this team will bring to the table in finding contraband within the Okanogan County Jail and other locations as appropriate leading to a safer environment for the staff, inmates, and public,” said Chief Corrections Deputy Stefan Wolak J-1 with the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office.

Dedication to the mission of the OCSO, bringing in new and innovative ways of solving problems and high levels of performance demonstrated above are critical to achieving success as a correctional facility, explained Wolak.

“I appreciate the work put in over the last six weeks by K9 Timber and CD Bennett. Time to put those skills to work,” he said, sharing a link to a Seattle King5 news story