Dr. Marty Nature’s Blend Reviews: Pros And Cons Examined

What Is Nature’s Blend?

Dr. Marty Nature’s Blend is a top-quality premium freeze-dried raw dog food known for its ingredients rich in essential nutrients. As a result of renowned veterinarian Dr. Marty Goldstein’s extensive expertise, the product offers balanced nutrition, supporting health and vitality for dogs of all ages and breeds.

In Nature’s Blend reviews, customers rave about the food, saying it’s helped their dogs thrive.* Read on to learn more about this powerhouse dog food’s ingredients, what pet parents are saying about it, and to review some of the pros and potential cons of Nature’s Blend.

What Are The Ingredients In Nature’s Blend?

Dr. Marty’s Nature’s Blend uses only premium ingredients for a balanced, nutrient-rich canine diet. The primary components include a variety of freeze-dried raw meats, such as turkey, beef, salmon, and duck, and protein-rich organ meats like beef liver and turkey heart. The other non-meat ingredients are health-boosting seeds like flaxseed, pumpkin seed, sunflower seeds, fruits and vegetables, which include sweet potato, apple, and carrot.

Here are the ingredients in Nature’s Blend:

Turkey Beef Salmon Duck Beef Liver Turkey Liver Turkey Heart Flaxseed Sweet Potato Egg Pea Flour Apple Blueberry Carrot Cranberry Pumpkin Seed Spinach Dried Kelp Ginger Salt Sunflower Seed Broccoli Kale Mixed Tocopherols (natural preservative)

As you can see, Nature’s Blend is packed with delicious, nutritious ingredients designed with your dog’s health and overall wellness in mind.

Pros Of Dr. Marty Nature’s Blend

A Healthy And Balanced Dog Food

Dr. Marty’s Nature’s Blend contains a high percentage of protein from high-quality sources, making it an excellent source of essential amino acids for muscle development. It also contains a healthy balance of fats, which support balanced energy levels and encourage the absorption of vitamins. Nature’s Blend also contains a host of additional nutrients, like iron and omega-3.

This thoughtful balance is a standout feature, especially when compared to other pet foods that may contain excessive carbohydrates, unnamed proteins, or artificial additives.

Available in Different Types To Best Suit Your Pet’s Specific Needs

Dr. Marty Nature’s Blend offers specialized recipes that cater to specific dietary needs. For example, the Essential Wellness and Small Breed variants differ in nugget size, making the latter easier to chew and digest for smaller dogs. There are also Nature’s Blend foods for puppies, more mature dogs over 7, and dogs with food sensitivities.

No Additives, Preservatives, Or Fillers

Dr. Marty’s Nature’s Blend contains no additives, preservatives, or fillers. While some dog foods contain these elements, Nature’s Blend is freeze-dried raw to help retain nutrients. In doing so, Dr. Marty prioritizes the health of pets — and owners who want a no-additives approach to their pup’s food.

A Commitment To Satisfaction

Every dog is different, and what works for one may not always work for all. That’s why Dr. Marty’s 90-day money-back guarantee, and the company’s commitment to satisfaction, is so important. Customers who aren’t satisfied with Nature’s Blend can return the unused portion of the food and receive a full refund on your purchase price (minus shipping).

Cons Of Dr. Marty Nature’s Blend

Expense Might Be Prohibitive For Some Pet Parents

While Dr. Marty Nature’s Blend is nutritionally rich and highly palatable, it may be more expensive compared to other brands. This might not be optimal for some pet owners. That said, customers can potentially save by creating a free Dr. Marty Pets Profile on DrMartyPets.com to access exclusive discounts of up to 55 percent.

Are The Ingredients Nutritionally Balanced?

All food is not good for all dogs — and while Dr. Marty’s Nature’s Blend is generally balanced and nutritional for dogs (regardless of breed), it’s best to consult with your veterinarian before trying it. You want to make sure that the ingredients are appropriate for your pup.

Transitioning Challenges

Switching to a new dog food can be challenging for some dogs, leading to digestive upset or refusal to eat. It’s essential to transition gradually and monitor your dog’s response when introducing a new diet. Take things slow, and always follow the manufacturer’s directions (and your vet’s instructions) when making the change.

Suitability For All Dogs?

While Dr. Marty Nature’s Blend is made with all dogs in mind, the specific nutritional needs of dogs may vary. You’ll want to discuss your dog’s nutritional needs with your veterinarian. They’ll be able to help you determine if Nature’s Blend is the right choice for your pup. And remember, Dr. Marty does have a generous return policy, so you can try it risk-free.

Customer Reviews Of Nature’s Blend

Many customers express high satisfaction with the ingredients in Dr. Marty Nature’s Blend. In Nature’s Blend reviews, pet parents also praise how much their dog’s enjoy the formula’s taste — several noted that their previously picky eaters devoured the food immediately. Others mention that they feel great giving their dogs this food because they know it’s helping to support their overall health, digestion, and energy levels.

