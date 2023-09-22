Nearly $4 million officially awarded to our region for salmon recovery

Nason Creek will benefit from the funding with floodplain reconnection through the Chelan County Natural Resources Department. Submitted photo

Submitted by Washington State Salmon Recovery Funding Board

WENATCHEE – The Upper Columbia Region was awarded nearly $4 million in funding for salmon restoration work funded through the Washington State Salmon Recovery Funding Board’s (SRFB) recent grant round ($2,906,562 awarded in Chelan County and $959,339 awarded in Okanogan County).

The following projects received funding in the Upper Columbia Region:

Lower Wenatchee and Peshastin Thermal Refuge Assessment, Chelan County Natural Resources Department

Chewuch Acquisition RM 2.8-3.1, Methow Salmon Recovery Foundation

Upper Wenatchee Floodplain Reconnection (RM 37-38) – Implementation, Chelan County Natural Resources Department

Goat Creek Fan Restoration, Cascade Fisheries

Lower Chiwaukum Creek Restoration, Cascade Fisheries

Upper Columbia Fish Distribution Assessment, Cascade Fisheries

Icicle Creek Instream Flow Restoration – Cascade Orchard Irrigation Company (COIC), Chelan County Natural Resources Department

Upper Methow Design Rm 61.75-62.75, Methow Salmon Recovery Foundation

Nason Creek RM12 Floodplain Reconnection, Chelan County Natural Resources Department

Fulton Ditch Irrigation Efficiency Project – Phase 1, Trout Unlimited

Mission Creek Protection, Chelan Douglas Land Trust

Floodplain Restoration Effectiveness Monitoring, Chelan County Natural Resources Department

Over the past 20 years, this annual funding has established a restoration economy in the region, creating an estimated 2570 jobs and generating $325 million in economic activity. The Upper Columbia Salmon Recovery Board serves as the lead entity coordinator for SRFB in North Central Washington and works to support the local organizations that submit project proposals each year.

Salmon recovery projects in Washington State are selected by lead entities, which are watershed-based groups that include tribes, local governments, nonprofit organizations, and citizens. The projects are based on federally approved, regional salmon recovery plans. Lead entities vet projects through citizen and science committees. The projects then are reviewed by regional organizations and submitted to the Salmon Recovery Funding Board for funding. Regional salmon recovery organizations and the board review each project for cost-effectiveness and to ensure they will benefit salmon.