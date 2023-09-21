Forest Service waives recreation fees for National Public Lands Day

Gary DeVon/GT file photo The U.S. Forest Service is waiving recreation fees for those day-use sites that have them in Washington and Oregon on Saturday, June 10. The U.S. Forest Service is waiving recreation fees for those day-use sites that have them in Washington and Oregon on Saturday, Sept. 23. Gary DeVon/GT file photo

PORTLAND — The Pacific Northwest Region of the Forest Service will be waiving recreation fees at most day-use sites on lands managed by the agency on Saturday, Sept. 23, in honor of National Public Lands Day.

This annual event, which is celebrated on the fourth Saturday in September, is an opportunity for people across the country to come together and give back to the lands that give us so much.

This year marks the 30th annual National Public Lands Day where people from across the country can join together to celebrate the beauty and diversity of our public lands and to recognize the hard work of the volunteers and partners who help care for them.

Waiving fees for National Public Lands Day creates an opportunity for everyone to get outside and enjoy these special places, and to inspire them to make a difference in the world by taking care of our natural resources.

Residents and visitors of the Pacific Northwest Region are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to get outside, explore our public lands, and celebrate 30 years of care and community. Whether you enjoy hiking, fishing, camping, or just enjoying a picnic with family and friends, there is a way for everyone to enjoy celebrating National Public Lands Day.

Fees will be waived for several picnic areas, boat launches, trailheads, and visitor centers. Regular fees for camping, cabin rentals, heritage expeditions, and other permits will still apply. Participation by concession-operated sites may vary, so visitors are encouraged to check with their local Forest Service office for more information.

The Forest Service offers several fee‐free days annually to encourage everyone to explore the outdoors and visit their public lands. More information about this can be found at https://www.fs.usda.gov/visit/passes-permits.

The Pacific Northwest Region of the Forest Service manages millions of acres of land across Washington and Oregon including over 2,400 developed recreation sites, more than 24,000 miles of trails, 51 Wild and Scenic Rivers, and two national monuments. Visitors are encouraged to check their local forest or public land websites for specific information on recreation opportunities, trails, safety guidelines, and any additional regulations.

In alignment with the Forest Service’s commitment to environmental stewardship, visitors are urged to adhere to Leave No Trace principles during their outdoor adventures. By respecting the environment and minimizing our impact, we can collectively preserve the natural beauty of these remarkable landscapes for future generations.

For more information about the USDA Forest Service visit https://www.fs.usda.gov.