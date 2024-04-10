Victor Hugh Didra (Vic) passed away on February 16th, 2024 at his home in Pine Creek near Tonasket, Washington. He had just finished feeding his cattle and sat down to have a conversation with close friends. Vic had just celebrated his 96th birthday six days prior.

Vic was born February 10th, 1928 in rural Pine Creek to Sam and Hilda (Utt) Didra. He was their second son of three boys and grew up in the Pine Creek Valley on a ranch that was founded in the 1880’s by his grandfather Hank Didra.

Vic and his older brother Hank (Sunny) were some of the last students to attend the Oakes School House, a one-room building on Pine Creek, after that all the students were transferred to the Tonasket School District. While in high school Vic played sports and excelled at basketball and football. Vic graduated from Tonasket High in 1947.

He met his loving wife Arlene Zachman after graduation. They were married on August 26th, 1950 and spent the next 72 years together. They started their lives together on Pine Creek and started their own ranch and raised sheep. After several years they transitioned to beef cattle. Vic enjoyed all of his animals and farming; he was still driving his tractor to feed his cattle until his last days.

Vic’s other passion was rodeoing. He started competing at the age of 16. Vic was always very competitive in calf roping and bareback riding and brought home several buckles. He often used the money he won to keep the ranch going during the hard years. He was one of the founders of the Washington Rodeo Association and received Gold Card Member status in 1986. He also served as a judge and flagger at rodeos after he no longer competed. Vic volunteered at the Tonasket Founders Day Rodeo and the Omak Stampede without fail for several years.

Vic enjoyed spending time with friends and family. All were welcome at the house and a hot meal was never more than a few minutes away. Vic and Arlene had two children Victoria and Richard Didra.

Vic was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Hilda (Utt) Didra; brothers Sonny and Billy Didra; wife, Arlene (Zachman) Didra; daughter-in-law; Sunshine (Johnson) Didra and great- grandson, Leath Garrett Dell.

Vic is survived by two children, Victoria Flick, Richard Didra; six grandchildren, Mary (Joe) Fadenrecht, Victor (Oksana) Didra, David (Jenny) Flick, Ricky (Soa) Didra, Elizabeth (Adam) Tallman and Thomas Didra; ten great-grandchildren, Madeleine and Isabel Fadenrecht, Donald, Sean and Norah (Parsley) Flick, Brock, Geyser and Ravenala Didra, Esther Dell and Hailea Tallman.

Memorial will be held at the Tonasket Eagles, May 4th at 12 p.m. with a meal to follow. Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.