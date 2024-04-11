Betty Lucille Leese passed away March 26, 2024 at the Extended Care Facility in Tonasket, Washington. Betty was born February 23, 1928, to Fred S. and Bessie L. Beeman. She was raised at North Pine Creek at the Beeman Homestead.

Betty married Harvey H. Catlin on March 6, 1946. Together they had five children, Richard (Dick), Terry, Deborah, Jean and Mary Louise.

In 1965, Betty married Buck Leo Leese. Together they raised a blended family of her children and Buck’s two children, Gary and Bonna.

Betty was very active in the Tonasket American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 82. She was President, Secretary and Treasurer, which she was very proud of. She also enjoyed reading, (you would find her with three books going at the same time). Betty loved large family gatherings, so she could cook large meals. All the grandchildren hoped she had fried chicken waiting for them when they came to visit. She was a great cook and we will really miss the big family dinners.

Betty worked at the Spur Café and later at the Roundup in Tonasket. She made a lot of great friends and after the Roundup closed she decided to become a Rural Mail Carrier. Betty worked for over 20 years doing that and loved every minute of it, especially the people she would see every day. Everyone who knew Betty knew she was a fun-loving person, a high-spirited individual. Betty had many friends and they were always welcome to stop by and visit.

Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Buck L. Leese (2001); son, Richard D. Cattin (2022), and daughter, Mary Louise Catlin (1957); sisters, Anna Mary Kirchner, Floy Johnson and brothers, Tom Hutchison and Fred Lee Beeman.

Betty leaves behind her children, Terry Catin (Linda) Longview, Washington, Deborah Jacobs (Keith) Tonasket, Washington, Gary Leese (Chai) Omak, Washington, Jeannie Gordon, Kelso, Washington and Bonna Gavin (Joe), Tonasket. She also leaves behind numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

There will be no funeral services, but a Memorial Service will be held at the Loomis Cemetery on June 29th at 10:30 a.m.