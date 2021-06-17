Thomas Lee Corum

Thomas Lee Corum, age 85, of Tonasket, Washington, passed away on Friday, June 11, 2021 at his home in Tonasket. He was born June 15, 1935 in Omak, Washington, to parents Lester and Lola Corum.

U.S. Army

Following graduation from Tonasket High School, Tom entered the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany. Following an honorable discharge, he moved back to Tonasket. On April 5, 1958 he married Mary Cline in Tonasket. Tom worked most of his life as a meat cutter in the area. He also owned an apple orchard for a number of years. His hobby was bee keeping and he enjoyed collecting honey. He loved to go camping and later in life he enjoyed riding his Harley. He never met a stranger and truly loved visiting with anyone who would listen. Tom was a member of the Church of Christ in Tonasket.

He is survived by his wife, Mary at home in Tonasket; three children, Matthew (Angie) Corum of Missouri, Douglas (Aunita) Corum of Tonasket and Lisa (Dale) Hollister of Tonasket; one brother, Loren of Spokane Valley; seven grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



Tom was preceded in death by three sisters, Lila, Joann and Delnora.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Tonasket Cemetery with Randy Smith officiating.

Bergh Funeral Service and Crematory is in care of arrangements.