Clifford Sherwood Naylor

Clifford Sherwood Naylor, age 85, passed away in his sleep with his wife by his side on Sunday June 6, 2021 at 11:30 p.m. at the Extended Care Home in Tonasket, Washington. He was born October 26, 1936 in Compton, California to Sherwood and Billie Naylor.

U.S. Navy

Cliff served in the U.S. Navy as an Engineman on the USS Renshaw and USS Bluegill. Cliff and Alice were married March 18, 1957. Together they had five children: Crystal (Dave) Cooper, Timothy Naylor, Benjamin (Anita) Naylor, Selene (Scott) Davis and Daniel (Teresa) Naylor; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, with one on the way.

The family moved to Tonasket in 1972. Cliff owned and operated Naylor’s Appliance and Repair. Because of his work ethic, he was known as a successful business owner throughout the Okanogan Valley. He cultivated self-discipline and a strong work ethic in his children. He enjoyed taking his family camping, fishing, hunting, shooting skeet and enjoying nature. Cliff was a fun-loving man who always had a joke to tell. He had a passion for old cars, especially Cadillacs. He loved dressing up as Santa for the young children.

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



A private graveside service with military honors was held Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Loomis Mountain View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Tonasket Parks and Recreation in memory of Cliff Naylor.

Bergh Funeral Service and Crematory in care of arrangements.