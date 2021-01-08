John C. Grote, age 82 of Aeneas Valley, Washington, died on December 16, 2020 at home. John was born on June 15, 1938 in Kalispell, Montana to parents Violet and Kenneth Grote.

John spent time in the U.S. Navy on the USS Lexington. He also spent time on the Alaska Pipelines as a Heavy Equipment Operator for Operating Engineers Local 302. John had many hobbies, including woodcarving, painting and inventing items he could use on the farm.

John is survived by his long-time partner, Monika Green; daughter, Deirdre D. Grote; sister, Jeanny Verzal; two grandchildren and two great grandchildren. John is preceded in death by his brother and mother.

A service will be held at a later date.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.