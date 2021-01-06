Patricia Lee Green

On November 27, the Green family lost their beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend Patricia to a tragic accident. Patricia was born March 29, 1937 to Edith and Wally Katterhagen in Tonasket, Washington.

She grew up in the area with a love and passion for friends, family, and animals. She developed many skills, including arts and crafts. Many of her paintings have won awards at the Okanogan County Fair, even Grand Champion in 1972. She was a certified lifeguard as a teenager, eventually introducing her own children to swimming at early ages. She and her many friends loved to attend dances at Maple Hall.

Patricia graduated from Okanogan High School in 1955 and continued her friendships and bonds with fellow classmates, often coordinating reunions and informal get-togethers. On November 12, 1955 she married Gerald Green of Tonasket and they had three sons: Doug, Darrell and Gregg. She instantly became a loyal and devoted community member of the Tonasket School District by participating in her boy’s activities which started as “Room Mother” in their grade school years and included activities like being a major volunteer in creating floats for THS where she used her creativity and skills to make sure the Blue and Gold was represented with pride.

Over the years, Patricia sold Avon, managed the books and employees of the Green orchard, as well as volunteered at the library. Patricia loved to read! She was a member of the Garden Club, Bible Study, and Good Fruit Grower Association.

But her true passion was being her sons’ biggest sports fan! She kept score for Pee Wee and Little League baseball games, never missed a game and was always proud, no matter the outcome. Patricia’s loyalty moved out of state in the early 1980s when her youngest son, Gregg played football for the University of Montana Grizzlies. Gerald and Pat made many treks to Missoula and other places, showing their pride of school colors and the Green name. In this era, both went to Tokyo, Japan when the Grizzlies played Army in the 1984 Mirage Bowl, not only experiencing a crowd of 50,000, but the Japanese culture, riding a rickshaw and bullet train, and always making friends.

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



Patricia’s life took on more meaning when her son, Darrell, married Mitzy Bucholtz. Together, they raised a family of their own with Alissa, Darrick, and Dylan. Mitzy became a wonderful addition to the family, bringing joy to Patricia. She got to live sports life again through her granddaughter Alissa’s dance recitals, plus Darrick and Dylan’s sports, always proud of the name and colors they represented. When Dylan went to school at Carroll College in Montana, she traveled with family to attend games in Helena. Patricia so proudly walked down the middle of the field with her grandson Dylan on Senior day. There were a few defeats over the years, but Patricia was elated when Darrick and Dylan both won State wrestling championships, bringing her emotions to “tears of joy”.

In recent years, Patricia continued painting and creating gifts for family and friends, as well as developing computer skills and was a fan of Gonzaga basketball.

Patricia is survived by her husband, Gerald; sons, Doug, Darrell (Mitzy) of Tunk Creek, Gregg of Bella Vista, California; grandsons, Dylan of Tunk Creek, Darrick of Sheridan, Oregon; granddaughter, Alissa of Omak; sisters, Judy Rounds and Cathy Payne of Tonasket and Linda Whitaker of Ephrata.

In leu of flowers or gifts, the Green family asks to continue your wonderful thoughts and kind words for our beloved Patricia. Extend those positive thoughts to the folks directly involved in your life and never forget kindness to a stranger. It might just make someone’s day and may even be the start of a great relationship that Patricia had so many of.

The Green family will have a celebration of life once COVID restrictions are lifted

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.