Robert L. Longanecker

Robert went home to his Lord and Savior on July 12, 2020. He was born on December 21, 1942 in Yakima, Washington.

He leaves behind the light of his life, daughter, Dani of Sacramento, California; well-loved step-sons, Sky of Seattle and Ryan of Seward, Alaska; his beloved wife, Laurie of Hansville, Washington and sisters, Bonnie and Joyce, as well as many more that dearly loved him.

Services will be held at the family home on August 14, 2020 at 3 p.m. Inurnment will be August 16 at 12:30 p.m. at the Mountain View Cemetery in Ellisforde, Washington. A memorial will follow at 1:30 p.m. at the Ellisforde Church of the Brethren on August 16.