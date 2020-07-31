Okanogan County has highest incidence rate of COVID-19 cases in Washington

OKANOGAN – Okanogan County has, by far, the highest incidence rate of COVID-19 cases in Washington State, with more people infected per capita than any other county, according to Okanogan County Public Health.

“COVID-19 is a risk across the entire country. All should be wearing masks and practicing social distancing,” recommends the agency.

In their July 31 report, the agency reports 36 new cases of COVID-19 in county residents as of July 30. There have been a total of 423 cases in the previous 14 days, or 989.9/100,000 people. Five people have died from the virus since testing began in Okanogan County.

The majority of the cases continue to be recorded in Brewster, which had 19 in the previous 14 days. The city now has had a total of 452 people who have tested positive. The next highest were recorded in Omak, five, followed by Riverside, four; Oroville, three; Tonasket, Loomis and Pateros, two each and Malott and Winthrop, one apiece.

After Brewster, which has a total of 452 people who have tested positive is Omak, with a total of 98; Pateros, 39; Tonasket, 34; Okanogan, 29; Oroville, 23, Malott, 19; Nespelem, 10; Winthrop, six; Carlton and Riverside four apiece; Loomis, two; Coulee Dam and Twisp, one each.

The age group with the most positive tests is between 20 and 39, with 285. In the last 14 days, there have been 15 new cases in that group. The next highest age group is between 40-59, where there have been a total of 217 cases, 11 in the last 14 days they have accounted for 11 new cases. Ages 0-19 is the third highest group at 137 cases, nine in the last 14 days. Ages 60 to 79 have a total of 82 cases, with one in the last 14 days. Lastly is the 80+ age group with three total cases, zero in the passed 14 days.

Males continue to test positive tests, with 20 in the last 14 days and 366 total and females have had 16 positive tests in the past 14 days and 314 total.