Robert Charles Atkins

Robert Charlie Atkins

Robert Atkins, born September 19, 1991, passed away suddenly August 7, 2023 at the age of 31.

Robert loved the outdoors– from hiking, fishing or even chasing butterflies. His love for art came out of his drawings when he wasn’t videotaping his adventures and I must say he was always on an adventure. His sense of humor, big smile and caring heart always brought a smile to the people around him.

Robert was part of the Native American Suquamish Tribe here in Washington. He was very much loved and will be missed by many.

Robert is survived by his parents, Paul and Sharon Atkins of Oroville; two children, Robert Johnny-Clark Atkins Jr., age 12, mother, Carol Fulton of Kingston, Washington and Olivia Rose Shaw, age two, mother, Lacy Shaw of Oroville and aunts, uncles and many cousins.

There will be a memorial at a later date.