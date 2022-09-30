Louis D. Zabreznik, 85, of Tonasket, Washington died on September 12, 2022, at North Valley Extended Care.

Louis was raised on the family ranch in Aeneas Valley. He attended Aeneas Valley School up to eighth grade and graduated from Tonasket High School in 1955.

He married Caroline Balderson on May 25, 1957 and they raised their family in Tonasket. He was a book keeper for Landreth Lumber Company and Atchison Logging in Tonasket. They moved to Colorado for a short time as a book keeper for his brother Clyde in marketing. Louis was a long-time member of the Tonasket Eagles.

Louis is survived by two sons, John Zabreznik and his wife Donna and Mick Zabreznik and his wife Gayla; grandchildren, LaGail and Darren, Brad and Dione, Krista, Sam and Brent; great grandchildren, Michael and Riley, Ryden, Tyce, Alex, Levi, Isabelle, Lyla and Willie; great-great grandchildren, Oakley and Wesley; two brothers, Clyde Zabreznik of Wenatchee, Washington and Rodney Zabreznik of Fredericksburg, Texas.

Louis is preceded in death by his wife, Caroline; infant son, Eldon; parents, Louis and Jessie and two sisters, Beryl Curtis and Sylvia Stone.

A Memorial Service is to be held at the Tonasket Senior Center at a later date.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.