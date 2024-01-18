Lorraine Ann (Miller) Cook was born July 9, 1934 to Jim and Alice Miller in Milltown, Mont. She died Jan. 3, 2024 in Omak, Wash.

Gone but not forgotten.

Lorraine Ann (Miller) Cook was born July 9, 1934 to Jim and Alice Miller in Milltown, Montana. She passed away January 3, 2024 in Omak, Washington. She survived nine major operations over the years but could not overcome the tenth.

During high school, Lorraine was a popular majorette in the marching band. After graduation, she went to work at the Tonasket Hospital until she married Robert “Bob” Cook who was in the U.S. Navy Air Force in Pensacola, Florida where they made their first home. Following Bob’s honorable discharge, they returned to Washington and purchased property and a grocery store in Loomis. Lorraine ran the store for many years until it sold and she then ran the picking and thinning crews in their orchards.

Lorraine and Bob began their lifelong journey in 1953 and it ended in 2024 after 70 years of marriage, from which two daughters were born, Sandra & Janice.

Lorraine is survived by her husband, Bob Cook; daughters, Sandra (Vern)Whitmore and Janice (Jon) Penfold; brother, Dan Miller; granddaughter, Tracy Hunt; grandson, Ryan Whitmore and great-granddaughter, Kori Whitmore, whom she doted on and lived for. She was preceded in death by her three sisters, Carol, Patty and Darlene and her parents.

At Lorraine’s request, a graveside service will be held at the Loomis Cemetery, where she proudly helped make it a desirable final resting place along with other family members. Once in her quest to keep the cemetery looking nice, she was pulling weeds and pulled up a handful of weeds and a rattlesnake! Thankfully she did not get bit.

Bergh Funeral Service in care of arrangements.