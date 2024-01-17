Clara Appel-Hole

Clara Appel, daughter of Andy Appel and Estella Lopez, was born and raised in San Diego, California with siblings Alejandro, Helen and Andy and a large extended family.

Clara went on to have nine children of her own. Her homemaking skills were second to none. She was a fabulous cook carrying on many of her mother’s traditions, an accomplished seamstress who excelled at outfitting her young family, decorating her home or making a wedding gown for a daughter and an artist with a yarn and needle – she crocheted exquisite Afghan and baby blankets.

Clara found her life partner, Allan Hole, in a Little Nickel personal ad. Allan was a loving husband and an exceptional dad to her ninth child, Christiaan. In the mid-’90s (finally empty nesters!) Clara and Allan retired to Oroville, Washington where they bought a home on a beautiful mountain. They had many good years together improving their home, raising their animals and pets and spending time together. When the house and land became too much they moved to “town.”

Clara suffered from Alzheimer’s related dementia for many years. An unfortunate fall hastened her decline and need for full-time residential care. Allan visited her daily until COVID halted visitation. The separation was hard on them both – Allan passed away on September 18, 2020, after a brief illness. Her family is grateful to the staff at North Valley Extended Care for their loving care of Clara during her final years.

Clara was predeceased by her three siblings and her eldest son, Jesus Barron and her devoted husband, Allan Hole. She is survived by her children, John Zumaya (Mary), Linda Zumaya, Paul Zumaya, Ralph Johnson, Charlene Brown (Kenneth), Marla Johnson, Cheryl Johnson and Christiaan Brown (Dorise), 15 grandchildren and 15 greatgrandchildren, with two more on the way.

A private gathering to spread Clara and Allan’s ashes will take place this spring in Oroville. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations in memory of Clara and Allan to be made to the North Valley Hospital Foundation/NVCHA.