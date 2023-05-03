LaDonna Ramsey

LaDonna Gay Ramsey passed peacefully on April 23, 2023 in Tonasket, Washington. She was born on August 31, 1937 in Long Beach, California to parents Luther and Viola Thompson.

She went to school in Monroe. LaDonna met Stuart E. Ramsey of Sultan, Washington and they were married on July 23, 1954 and in 1974 they moved to Tonasket. She was very active in her church, The Church of God. LaDonna was a loving mother, grandmother and great-great grandmother and will be missed by many.

LaDonna is survived by her children, Jennifer Torgeson, Terry Ramsey, Gayla Zabreznik and Jerry Ramsey.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Stuart, two brothers and one sister.

Services are to be announced at a later date.

Bergh Funeral Service and Crematory in care of arrangements.