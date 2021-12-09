Kerry William Knorr

Kerry William Knorr, 62, passed away on November 23, 2021, at Central Washington Hospital, due to a severe COVID-19 infection. He was the son of William (Bill) Knorr and Eleanor (Gail) Knorr.

He is survived by; his parents; his sister, Holly (Jim) Barnes; and niece, LeighAnne Barnes. He is preceded in death by; his grandparents, Ted and Greta Knorr and Pete and Alberta Franzman and his sister, Janet Anne Knorr. He was a much-loved brother and son and a faithful servant of God.

Kerry was born in Kremmling, Colorado on March 6, 1959. Growing up he loved sports and agriculture and was very involved in both. As a child, he learned about hard work at the Knorr Brothers Ranch and continued to work hard as he grew into an adult at his family ranch in Loomis, Washington.

Kerry studied music in college. After college, he became a Certified Arborist and worked on trees for 20 years. During that time he stayed involved in sports, refereeing for high school and college basketball, as well as being very involved in Spokane Hoopfest. After that, he spent some time as a counselor for Daybreak Youth Services in Spokane. He loved young people and was known as Uncle Kerry to many more than just his niece. Then he was the owner/operator of a courier service driving from Spokane to Tonasket daily for several years.

Eventually, he found a career that joined his passion for God with his daily work at Elijah House, a Christian publishing company in Idaho. There, he also was involved at Embyrs Church in Coeur D’Alene, Idaho where he taught in a community he loved. In 2019, Kerry moved back to Tonasket to help his elderly parents. Over the past few years, he had gotten involved in the community, especially in the Okanogan County Republican Party. Kerry found friends in all parts of his life through his passion, his love of God and his wonderful sense of humor.

A memorial will be held on December 11, 2021 at noon at the Loomis Community Church, and a second will be held at Embyrs Church in Coeur D’Alene. Both will be live-streamed for those who can’t attend. Donations may be made to Loomis Community Church, The Okanogan Republican Party, or an organization of your choice that best honors his memory.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.