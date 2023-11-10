Edward ‘Ed’ Marion Lehrman

Edward M. Lehrman

Loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandad, brother, uncle, cousin and friend, passed away, Monday, October 30, 2023, after a short health complication. Ed was 92. Born January 31, 1931 in Oroville, Washington to Victor A. Lehrman and Mulissa L. Cahil Lehrman, the middle of five children.

He was raised by his single father and developed a strong work ethic and good sense of responsibility. He was the first in his family to graduate from high school in 1951. Ed and his brother and sisters worked in the family apple orchard, tending livestock and other chores and managing the household while their father worked full-time.

After graduating from high school, Ed worked various jobs, one being for his uncle Albert Lehrman, who owned an apple warehouse. In 1952 he was hired by Biles Coleman Lumber Company in Omak, Washington and worked in the factory section, before it closed, then the sawmill side for a total of 38 years, before retiring in 1996.

Not only did Ed work full-time at the sawmill, he planted his own apple orchard and over the years he expanded to 15 acres. Even though Ed’s orchard was a small enterprise by industry standards, he was awarded “Grower of the Year” by the fruit co-op he supplied, recognizing his produce’s top quality.

After retirement, he downsized his orchard and began to expand his hobbies, starting with vintage car restorations, including one truck, then a vintage tractor. In the early 1980s, he and a few of his fellow vintage car enthusiasts decided to start a car club. As a founding member of the successful “Friendly OK Car Club,” they enjoyed many years of hosting car shows and later grew to include swap meets, with Ed starting the beloved “Valve Cover Races.” Over the years, Ed won numerous trophies (many “People’s Choice” and first place awards) for his classic cars, especially for his restored 1959 Impala that he brought back to its original condition with the help of his friend Rollin Whited. In later years, his hobbies included woodworking and antique and modern furniture restoration. Ed enjoyed restoring furniture for friends and family and bringing new life to his favorite auction finds.

Ed truly loved his wife and joined her church after getting married. He was confirmed in 1954 and was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Omak until his passing. He and Barb were active in the church and made many lifelong friendships over the decades. He loved his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was happiest spending time with family and friends. Ed was an active and well-loved member of Trinity Lutheran, held office in the church council and along with his wife Barb was a member of the choir.

Surviving Ed is daughter, Ramona Baher of Omak and sister, Louise Kitterman of Omak; grandchildren, Colton Baher (Andrianna Fall) of Everson, Washington, Kelsie Baher Nattrass (James Nattrass) of London, UK, Michael Lehrman of Phoenix, Arizona, Christina Beltran (Mario) of Mesa, Arizona and Patricia Lehrman of Phoenix, Arizona and four great-grandchildren (and one on the way), along with many nieces and nephews in the U.S. and Canada.

Preceding him in death, his wife Barbara and son Calvin.

A memorial service will be held at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 102 4th Ave, Omak, WA, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

The family requests memorials in honor of Ed be made to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Omak.