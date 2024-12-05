Joshua Rhoads, born Nov. 15, 1987, in Omak, Wash., died on Oct. 24, 2024, in Spokane, Wash. after bravely battling brain cancer.

Joshua Allen Rhoads, born November 15, 1987, in Omak, Washington, passed away peacefully with family by his side, on October 24, 2024, in Spokane, Washington, after bravely battling brain cancer.

Joshua grew up in Omak and Tonasket, Washington, with his parents Jeff and Lois (Pridmore) Rhoads, along with adoring sisters, Chelsea Schnabel and Jessica Desch.

Josh graduated from THS in 2006.

He pole-vaulted for EWU track and graduated from the University with an Economics Degree in 2010

Josh’s enthusiasm and love were infectious. His character was marked by his sincere faith, strength, courage, sensitivity, love, kindness and humility.

Joshua was an avid outdoorsman. Favorites included rock climbing, snowboarding and mountain biking. The statement was made, “he is good at everything he tries, but he’s humble.”

Josh met the love of his life, Wylie Patton in a college English class, they were married in 2009.

Josh’s heart was stolen once again at the births of their two children in 2015 and 2017.

In 2017 Joshua decided to pursue a career change, becoming a Spokane Fire Fighter. Working mainly at Stations 1 and 7.

“Known for his exceptional skills and dedication, Josh was a beloved colleague and friend who will be profoundly missed. His selfless willingness to help, no matter the task, had a lasting impact on everyone who worked alongside him. Whether on an emergency call or during day-to-day station duties, his team knew they could count on him. He embodied the spirit of teamwork that defines the fire service.”

In 2019, a major seizure led to the discovery of a cancerous brain tumor.

By God’s grace, Josh made a remarkable recovery and was able to return to full-time work.

February 2024 revealed a reoccurrence of the tumor.