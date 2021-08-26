Garold Dean Sleeth

Garold Dean Sleeth, age 72, of Tonasket, Washington, died on August 19, 2021 peacefully in his cabin on the mountain surrounded by his beloved family and friends. Garold was born February 14, 1949 in Bunch, Iowa to parents Lloyd and Olive and was one of twelve.

He grew up on the south side of Des Moines, Iowa and Centerville, Iowa. He was a very talented artist and a respected hunter and fisherman. Garold was a man of all trades who could fix anything. Garold had a heart of gold and never met a stranger. He would help anyone in need, whether it was the shirt off his back or his last dollar in his pocket.

All of his passions led him to Washington State where he could be one with nature. This gave him the opportunity to meet the love of his life, Trish (Seim) Sleeth. His favorite pastime in their cabin was enjoying all the western adventures on GRIT.

He is survived by his wife, Trish Sleeth; sons, Richard Dean (Jessica) Sleeth, James Brian (Mary) Sleeth, Donald Ray (Jenn Mecham) Sleeth; daughter, Sara (Eric Sanders) Sims; 13 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Olive; brother, Pearl Edwin Sleeth; sisters, Carol Farris and Barbara Sleeth; grandson, Keevin Garold Sleeth; great-grandchild, Elisa and a host of many family and friends, cats, dogs and horses.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.