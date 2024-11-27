Floyd Rise, died Nov. 21. He was born and grew up on the family ranch near Molson, the middle child of Ole and Jessie Rise.

Floyd Rise, husband, dad and grandpa, walked on from this life on Thursday morning, November 21 with his family gathered around him. Everyone got a chance to say they loved him and goodbye before he left.

He was born and grew up on the family ranch near Molson, the middle child of Ole and Jessie Rise. He attended school in Oroville, graduating high school in 1952. The U.S. Army inducted him shortly afterwards and he did his term of service in Europe.

He later married Patricia Moser and during 64 years of marriage, they brought up David, Julie and Deanna. Later he also became dad to David’s wife, Donna.

He is survived by his wife, Pat; son, David and his wife, Donna and their daughter, Michelle; daughter, Julie and her daughter, Jessica; daughter, Deanna and sister, Joanne.

He worked hard his whole life and now he can rest. We miss him a lot.

We are honoring his request for no service. Memorials can be made to the Molson Museum: Joanne Gallagher, Treasurer, P.O. Box 849, Oroville, WA 98844.

Many thanks to North Valley Hospital for the care they provided.

Bergh Funeral Service and Crematory in care of arrangements